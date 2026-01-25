Currently, 1,676 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are still without heat, - Klitschko

Currently, 1,676 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are without heating following the enemy's attack on the capital on January 24.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He recalled that as a result of damage to critical infrastructure, nearly 6,000 homes in the capital were again left without heat yesterday. Most of them had already been connected or attempts had been made to connect them to the heat supply twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.

"Since last night, utility workers and energy companies have restored heat supply to more than 1,600 buildings. They are continuing to work to restore services to the homes of Kyiv residents," the statement said.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on energy sector: electricity shortages in several regions, more than 800,000 subscribers without power in Kyiv, - Shmyhal

What preceded it?