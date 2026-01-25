Currently, 1,676 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are still without heat, - Klitschko
Currently, 1,676 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are without heating following the enemy's attack on the capital on January 24.
This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
He recalled that as a result of damage to critical infrastructure, nearly 6,000 homes in the capital were again left without heat yesterday. Most of them had already been connected or attempts had been made to connect them to the heat supply twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.
"Since last night, utility workers and energy companies have restored heat supply to more than 1,600 buildings. They are continuing to work to restore services to the homes of Kyiv residents," the statement said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits, and fires broke out.
- In the morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. There are interruptions in the water and heat supply on the left bank.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. Four people were wounded, and houses were damaged in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.
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