Massive Russian attack on energy sector: electricity shortages in several regions, more than 800,000 subscribers without power in Kyiv, - Shmyhal

On the night of 24 January, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's energy and heat supply systems. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and other regions were hit. In the capital, more than 800,000 subscribers remain without electricity due to emergency power cuts, and the power system is operating under conditions of power shortage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Last night, Ukraine experienced another massive attack by Russia. The enemy targeted energy, heat supply, and other civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and other regions. At today's meeting of the Headquarters, I heard reports from energy companies and other services on the elimination of the consequences of Russia's terror and the pace of restoration work," the statement said.

Watch more: Warhead of Iskander-M missile weighing about 500 kg was neutralised in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The situation with electricity

Unfortunately, constant enemy attacks are preventing the situation from stabilising. The power system is unable to recover. More than 800,000 subscribers are without electricity in the capital due to emergency blackouts. The power shortage continues. We are working with partners to reduce it.

Distribution of equipment provided as aid

Over the past few days, more than 143 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been distributed from one of the Ministry of Energy's hubs. First and foremost, generators, transformers, cables, and pumps. This equipment is critical for stabilising the operation of enterprises. Aid has been sent to energy companies in Kyiv and the surrounding region, Sumy, Kharkiv, and other regions. We plan to transfer some of the generators from international partners to the State Emergency Service's warming centres to provide people with electricity during power cuts. We are expecting additional equipment from Slovakia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Italy, Latvia, and Poland.

Read more: Most difficult situation is in Troieshchyna, where 600 houses are without heat, water and electricity, - Klitschko

"We have coordinated with members of the headquarters on restoring heat supply. In the context of the energy emergency, we are also stepping up our work with vulnerable groups of the population. All services have received the necessary tasks," the minister concluded.