Warhead of Iskander-M missile weighing about 500 kg was neutralised in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv

Kyiv police bomb disposal experts, together with State Emergency Service sappers, defused an unexploded warhead from a ballistic missile launched by Russian troops at the capital on the night of 24 January.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police.

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Fragments of an Iskander-M missile with a warhead weighing about half a tonne were lying near residential buildings and a petrol station in the Dniprovskyi district and posed a major threat.

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Specialists, together with State Emergency Service sappers, rendered the ammunition safe and, with the help of special equipment, removed it for further disposal at a training ground.











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