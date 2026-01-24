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News Photo Destruction of missiles and drones
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Warhead of Iskander-M missile weighing about 500 kg was neutralised in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv

Kyiv police bomb disposal experts, together with State Emergency Service sappers, defused an unexploded warhead from a ballistic missile launched by Russian troops at the capital on the night of 24 January.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police.

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Fragments of an Iskander-M missile with a warhead weighing about half a tonne were lying near residential buildings and a petrol station in the Dniprovskyi district and posed a major threat.

See more: Zelenskyy called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence after massive attack by Russia: We are counting on response and assistance of all our partners. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Specialists, together with State Emergency Service sappers, rendered the ammunition safe and, with the help of special equipment, removed it for further disposal at a training ground.

The police and the State Emergency Service defused a half-tonne warhead near residential buildings.
The police and the State Emergency Service defused a half-tonne warhead near residential buildings.
The police and the State Emergency Service defused a half-tonne warhead near residential buildings.
The police and the State Emergency Service defused a half-tonne warhead near residential buildings.
The police and the State Emergency Service defused a half-tonne warhead near residential buildings.

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits and fires.
  • By morning, it became known that one person had died and four were wounded as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.
  • In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
  • The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded and damage to houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.

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Kyiv (2813) rocket (1852) sapper (87)
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