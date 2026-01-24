Warhead of Iskander-M missile weighing about 500 kg was neutralised in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv
Kyiv police bomb disposal experts, together with State Emergency Service sappers, defused an unexploded warhead from a ballistic missile launched by Russian troops at the capital on the night of 24 January.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police.
Fragments of an Iskander-M missile with a warhead weighing about half a tonne were lying near residential buildings and a petrol station in the Dniprovskyi district and posed a major threat.
Specialists, together with State Emergency Service sappers, rendered the ammunition safe and, with the help of special equipment, removed it for further disposal at a training ground.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits and fires.
- By morning, it became known that one person had died and four were wounded as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded and damage to houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password