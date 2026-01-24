Russian attack on Kyiv: one person killed, four wounded. Damage in five districts. Interruptions in water and heat supply on left bank

On the night of Saturday, 24 January 2026, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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What is known about the consequences?

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the consequences of the enemy attack on the capital are being recorded in several districts:

In the Desnianskyi district

Debris fell on a non-residential building.

In the Dniprovskyi district

As a result of the debris falling from the UAV, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative. A petrol tanker in the car park also caught fire.

The debris knocked out windows in an apartment building.

In the Darnytskyi district

The debris from the UAV damaged windows in a private medical facility nearby. No fire.

In the Holosiivskyi district

The debris from the UAV caused a fire in a non-residential building. At another address, windows were broken in a private house.

In the Solomyanskyi district

The debris damaged a six-storey office building.

See also: Another 1,200 high-rise buildings remain without heating in Kyiv, says Klitschko

Casualties

Currently, there is one known fatality and four injured. Three of the injured were hospitalised.

In addition, according to Klitschko, there are interruptions in heat and water supply on the left bank of the capital.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits and fires broke out.

See also: Russian attack on Kyiv: 335,000 subscribers were left without power, 162,000 already have power again