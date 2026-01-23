1,200 high-rise buildings in Kyiv still without heating – Klytschko
As of the evening of January 23, 1,200 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heating; they are being reconnected for a second time after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20.
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said this, Censor.NET reports.
Work to restore heating continues
"As of 6:00 p.m., 1,200 high-rise buildings remain without heating; they are being reconnected for a second time after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20," Klytschko wrote.
He added that municipal services and energy workers continue working to supply heat to the remaining buildings.
Background
- It was reported earlier that amid Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Poland is providing Kyiv and communities around the capital with 400 generators from state reserves.
- As of the morning of January 22, just under 3,000 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv remained without heat supply.
- As of the morning of January 23, it was reported that 1,940 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv remained without heat supply, most of them on the left bank of the city.
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