1,200 high-rise buildings in Kyiv still without heating – Klytschko

As of the evening of January 23, 1,200 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heating; they are being reconnected for a second time after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Work to restore heating continues

"As of 6:00 p.m., 1,200 high-rise buildings remain without heating; they are being reconnected for a second time after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20," Klytschko wrote.

He added that municipal services and energy workers continue working to supply heat to the remaining buildings.

Read more: US and Ukraine to propose "energy ceasefire" to Russia at UAE talks – FT

Background

Read more: It’s amazing how Ukrainians live without heat and what they do to survive - Trump