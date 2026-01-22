US and Ukraine to propose "energy ceasefire" to Russia at UAE talks – FT

The United States and Ukraine plan to propose an energy ceasefire to Moscow during three-way talks with the Russian side in the UAE on January 23.

The Financial Times reported this, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

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Meeting in Abu Dhabi

According to the FT, the United States insisted on holding such a three-way meeting. The meeting is expected to take place on Friday and Saturday in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi. The Russians have not yet confirmed their agreement to the meeting, and the Ukrainian and U.S. sides are awaiting its response, the Office of the President of Ukraine told the FT.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are to discuss the idea with Russian dictator Putin in Moscow on Thursday. Witkoff said that after meeting Putin they would head "straight to Abu Dhabi" for talks between working groups.

Read more: Ukraine has excellent negotiating team, and we have made significant progress, - Witkoff

Proposal to Russia

As the newspaper notes, Ukraine’s talks with the United States will largely focus on territorial concessions that Russia demands "as a precondition for any settlement."

The United States and Ukraine discussed the possibility of offering Russia a limited ceasefire under which Moscow would stop strikes on energy infrastructure in exchange for Ukraine halting attacks on Russian oil refineries and "shadow fleet" tankers, the newspaper wrote, citing two sources.

An FT source noted that Putin is unlikely to agree, as he views strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector as an "important lever."

An unnamed senior Ukrainian official said that Ukraine is also uncertain about an "energy" ceasefire with Russia, as the campaign using long-range UAVs to strike Russian oil and gas facilities that fuel the Kremlin’s war machine is proving successful.

Read more: Witkoff on Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector: We don’t condone that