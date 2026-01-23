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News Attacks on the energy sector Trump on war in Ukraine
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It’s amazing how Ukrainians live without heat and what they do to survive - Trump

Trump spoke about the life of Ukrainians without heat

President Donald Trump is shocked by how Ukrainians are living without heat as a result of Russian shelling.

He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"It's very difficult, really difficult for people in Ukraine, I can tell you that. The way they live — without heat, when it's 20 degrees below zero outside... You know, it's very cold there. For the most part, the climate there is colder than in Canada.

And they live without heat. I asked them, "How do you do it?" And he gave me an answer... It's really impressive what they do to survive. But you can't live like that," he added.

Read: Greenland Prime Minister Nielsen on Trump's deal: Sovereignty is our red line

What preceded it?

Read more: Today was toughest day for Ukraine’s energy system since November 2022 blackout, Shmyhal says

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energy (1074) Donald Trump (2942)
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