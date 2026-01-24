Zelenskyy called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence after massive attack by Russia: We are counting on response and assistance of all our partners
Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight, firing more than 370 strike drones and 21 missiles of various types.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
It is noted that Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions were under attack.
Injured and killed
"In Kharkiv, a maternity hospital, a dormitory where displaced persons lived, a medical college and residential buildings were damaged. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, including a child. In the capital and the region, the main target for the Russians was the energy sector. Unfortunately, this attack claimed the life of one person. My condolences to the family and friends. All necessary services are now working at the sites of the Russian strikes, eliminating all consequences. Rescuers, medics, utility services, energy workers, repair crews. I thank everyone involved. I am grateful to all the air defence soldiers who repelled the attack," the president said.
Strengthening air defence
Zelenskyy stressed that every such Russian strike on the energy sector proves that there can be no delay in the delivery of air defence systems.
"We cannot turn a blind eye to these strikes; we must respond, and respond with force. We are counting on the reaction and assistance of all our partners. Every missile for Patriot, NASAMS, and all other systems helps to protect critical infrastructure and get people through the cold winter. We must implement everything that was agreed with President Trump in Davos regarding air defence. Thank you to everyone who is helping to protect lives," he added.
Consequences of the massive attack
What preceded it?
- According to the Air Force, on the night of 24 January, Russian troops carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air and ground-based missiles and strike UAVs. A total of 396 air attack weapons were recorded. Air defence forces shot down/suppressed 372 targets - 15 missiles and 357 drones of various types.
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles, causing hits and fires.
- By morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shahids": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded, and houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts have been damaged.
- On the night of Saturday, 24 January, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv.
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