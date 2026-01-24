Zelenskyy called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence after massive attack by Russia: We are counting on response and assistance of all our partners

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight, firing more than 370 strike drones and 21 missiles of various types.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

It is noted that Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions were under attack.

Injured and killed

"In Kharkiv, a maternity hospital, a dormitory where displaced persons lived, a medical college and residential buildings were damaged. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, including a child. In the capital and the region, the main target for the Russians was the energy sector. Unfortunately, this attack claimed the life of one person. My condolences to the family and friends. All necessary services are now working at the sites of the Russian strikes, eliminating all consequences. Rescuers, medics, utility services, energy workers, repair crews. I thank everyone involved. I am grateful to all the air defence soldiers who repelled the attack," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy updates Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters composition

Strengthening air defence

Zelenskyy stressed that every such Russian strike on the energy sector proves that there can be no delay in the delivery of air defence systems.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to these strikes; we must respond, and respond with force. We are counting on the reaction and assistance of all our partners. Every missile for Patriot, NASAMS, and all other systems helps to protect critical infrastructure and get people through the cold winter. We must implement everything that was agreed with President Trump in Davos regarding air defence. Thank you to everyone who is helping to protect lives," he added.

Read more: Almost 6,000 homes again without heating after Russia’s night attack on Kyiv, - Klitschko

Consequences of the massive attack

















What preceded it?