Almost all of Chernihiv is without power due to nighttime attack by Russian Federation on energy sector, - city council

On the night of Saturday, January 24, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Chernihiv City Council.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

As noted, due to massive shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure facilities, the relevant equipment has been damaged.

"Almost the entire city of Chernihiv is without power," the statement said.

"Due to the almost complete power outage in the city, critical infrastructure facilities have begun switching to alternative power sources. This is a technological process that takes time. The switchover is currently underway, and the situation is under the control of the relevant specialists from the enterprises," the city council added.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv: one person killed, four wounded, destruction of confectionery factory in Holosiivskyi district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What preceded it?