Almost all of Chernihiv is without power due to nighttime attack by Russian Federation on energy sector, - city council
On the night of Saturday, January 24, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Chernihiv City Council.
What is known?
As noted, due to massive shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure facilities, the relevant equipment has been damaged.
"Almost the entire city of Chernihiv is without power," the statement said.
"Due to the almost complete power outage in the city, critical infrastructure facilities have begun switching to alternative power sources. This is a technological process that takes time. The switchover is currently underway, and the situation is under the control of the relevant specialists from the enterprises," the city council added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits, and fires broke out.
- In the morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. There are interruptions in the water and heat supply on the left bank.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shahids": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. Four people were wounded, and houses were damaged in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.
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