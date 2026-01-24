Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv: one person killed, four wounded, destruction of confectionery factory in Holosiivskyi district
One person was killed and at least four were injured as a result of a Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv overnight.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Consequences
- In the Holosiivskyi district, there is damage to the upper floor of a confectionery factory: one woman was killed and two more people were injured. A private residential building was also damaged.
- In the Dniprovskyi district, firefighters extinguished a fire on the territory of a garage cooperative. At another address, a petrol tanker caught fire and fuel leaked. The fire was extinguished. One person was injured.
- In the Darnytskyi district, an attack caused the destruction and ignition of an uninhabited residential high-rise building. The fire was extinguished.
- In the Solomyanskyi district, an office building was damaged.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles, causing hits and fires.
- By morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded and damage to houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.
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