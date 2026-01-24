Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv: one person killed, four wounded, destruction of confectionery factory in Holosiivskyi district

One person was killed and at least four were injured as a result of a Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv overnight.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Consequences

In the Holosiivskyi district, there is damage to the upper floor of a confectionery factory: one woman was killed and two more people were injured. A private residential building was also damaged.

In the Dniprovskyi district, firefighters extinguished a fire on the territory of a garage cooperative. At another address, a petrol tanker caught fire and fuel leaked. The fire was extinguished. One person was injured.

In the Darnytskyi district, an attack caused the destruction and ignition of an uninhabited residential high-rise building. The fire was extinguished.

In the Solomyanskyi district, an office building was damaged.



















Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: one person killed, four wounded. Damage in five districts. Interruptions in water and heat supply on left bank

What preceded it?