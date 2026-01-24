Enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 victims, including pregnant woman

On the night of 24 January, explosions were heard in Kharkiv amid an attack by Russian drones. There are reports of hits.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

The enemy launched a strike with a Shahed-type UAV on the Industrial District of Kharkiv, Terekhov reported at 00:12.

"We have a hit from an enemy Shahed UAV on the city. The consequences are being clarified. Another group of enemy drones is heading for the city. Be careful," the mayor said at 00:17.

Read also: Russians hit a building in Kharkiv with a Shahed drone: one person killed, another wounded (updated)

Explosions were heard in the city

Suspilne.Kharkiv reported a series of explosions in the city.

Update

At 00:52 , Terekhov reported that , according to preliminary information, a building in the Industrial District had been hit and an apartment was on fire.

Updated

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Synehubov, reported on the consequences of the enemy attacks. Hits were recorded in the Industrial and Nemyshlyanskyi districts of the city.

"A 74-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv. Medical personnel are providing the victim with all necessary assistance," Synyegubov reported at 01:14 a.m.

"A 25-year-old pregnant woman was also injured in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. Medical personnel are providing assistance to the victim on site," he reported at 01:19 a.m.

"The number of victims in Kharkiv has risen to three. Another person has sought medical help," Synyehubov reported at 01:31 a.m.

A residential building caught fire in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian UAV strike, the official reported at 01:34 a.m.

A 12-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv. Another person also needs medical assistance, Sinehubovreported at 01:43 a.m.

"The number of victims in Kharkiv has risen to six. Everyone is receiving medical assistance," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported at 01:52 a.m.

At 02:00 a.m., Terekhov reported that the number of victims at the sites of the strikes had risen to more than 11 people.

Read more: Russian overnight attack: Air Force of AFU counters aerial threat