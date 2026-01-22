Russian overnight attack: Air Force of AFU counters aerial threat

On the evening of Thursday, January 22, the enemy continues its attack using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy drones are being detected in the country’s airspace. The Defense Forces are taking measures to counter the aerial threat.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

6:08 p.m. — Mykolaiv region: UAV threat from Dnipropetrovsk region.

6:45 p.m. — The Air Force reports UAV movement in theDnipropetrovsk region:

a group of UAVs passing near Apostolove on course toward Kryvyi Rih;

UAVs heading to Kryvyi Rih from the south and west.

7:01 p.m. — Enemy drones are moving in the following directions:

Sumy region: passing near Nyzy in a southwesterly direction;

a group of UAVs in the Chernihiv region on course toward the northern Kyiv region.

7:26 p.m. — UAVs on course toward Kyiv from the north.

8:38 p.m.— UAVs have been detected in the following directions:

Chernihiv region: UAVs heading to Semenivka.

on the border between Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, moving south.

Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading to Shyroke, Novyi Buh.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Earlier, it was reported that a woman was injured in enemy attacks on the Nikopol area, and houses, an enterprise, an agricultural firm, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Watch more: Energy infrastructure attacked in Belgorod and Orel, Russian Federation. VIDEO