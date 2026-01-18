Russians hit building in Kharkiv with "Shahed" drone: one person killed, another wounded (updated)
One person was killed and another injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of 18 January. The enemy drone targeted a private house.
This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy attacked with a "Shahed"
The "Shahed" struck the Kholodnohirskyi district. We are clarifying the consequences, Terekhov said at 00:52.
The strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district hit a private house. There are casualties, the mayor of Kharkiv reported at 00:57.
He later clarified that two people were injured. A fire broke out.
One person died
At 01:14 a.m., it became known that one person had died as a result of an enemy drone strike on a private house.
Update
According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synyegubov, a 20-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack.
"Another woman was injured in an enemy strike in Kharkiv. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance," Synehubov said.
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