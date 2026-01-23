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News Changes in the composition of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief
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Zelenskyy updates Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters composition

Zelenskyy and Fedorov

On Friday, January 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree updating the personnel composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters.

The relevant Decree No. 73/2026 was published on the head of state’s website, Censor.NET reports.

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Who joined the updated Headquarters roster

"Approve the following individuals as members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters:

Read more: Any country would face blackout if hit by 500 drones in one night, Zelenskyy says

Who was removed

At the same time, Zelenskyy removed former SBU head Vasyl Maliuk from the Headquarters roster.

Read more: Ukraine is now number one in Europe in technology – Zelenskyy

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8915) Mykhailo Fedorov (270) Denys Shmyhal (876) Maliuk Vasyl (82) Headquarters (131)
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