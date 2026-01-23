Zelenskyy updates Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters composition
On Friday, January 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree updating the personnel composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters.
The relevant Decree No. 73/2026 was published on the head of state’s website, Censor.NET reports.
Who joined the updated Headquarters roster
"Approve the following individuals as members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters:
- Mykhailo Albertovych Fedorov — Minister of Defense of Ukraine;
- Denys Anatoliiovych Shmyhal — First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy of Ukraine," the decree reads.
Who was removed
At the same time, Zelenskyy removed former SBU head Vasyl Maliuk from the Headquarters roster.
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