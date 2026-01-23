Zelenskyy updates Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters composition

On Friday, January 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree updating the personnel composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters.

The relevant Decree No. 73/2026 was published on the head of state’s website, Censor.NET reports.

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Who joined the updated Headquarters roster

"Approve the following individuals as members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters:

Mykhailo Albertovych Fedorov — Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Denys Anatoliiovych Shmyhal — First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Energy of Ukraine," the decree reads.

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Who was removed

At the same time, Zelenskyy removed former SBU head Vasyl Maliuk from the Headquarters roster.

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