Almost 6,000 homes again without heating after Russia’s night attack on Kyiv, - Klitschko

As a result of a massive enemy attack and damage to critical infrastructure in the capital, nearly 6,000 homes are once again without heating.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Where is there no heat?

According to Klitschko, most of the buildings are those that have already been connected or attempted to be connected to the heat supply twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.

"There are also problems with the water supply on the left bank and partially on the right bank. Utility and energy workers are working to restore services to Kyiv residents' homes," the mayor added.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: one person killed, four wounded. Damage in five districts. Interruptions in water and heat supply on the left bank

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits, and fires broke out.

In the morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. There are interruptions in the water and heat supply on the left bank.

In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. Four people were wounded, and houses were damaged in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.

See also: Russian attack on Kyiv: 335,000 subscribers lost power, 162,000 now have power again