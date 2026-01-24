Most difficult situation is in Troieshchyna, where 600 houses are without heat, water and electricity, - Klitschko
Utility and energy companies are restoring services after a massive night-time attack on Kyiv's critical infrastructure.
This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Where is the situation most difficult right now?
According to him, the most difficult situation is currently in Troieshchyna, where there are problems with heat, water and electricity supplies. There are about 600 houses without any services, and additional heating points are being set up (in addition to the 145 that were created in the Desnianskyi district earlier).
"In particular, these are support points where people can stay both during the day and at night. Such points are being set up, in particular, in some schools, additionally equipping them with mobile boiler rooms and overnight accommodation facilities (sleeping mats, food). These points are currently being set up primarily in schools No. 263, No. 264, No. 306, No. 275, and No. 293. Mobile boiler rooms have already been sent there for quick connection," Klitschko said.
Additional tents for heating will also be deployed by the State Emergency Service.
"City services are doing everything possible to overcome the crisis caused by enemy attacks, which are trying to leave the capital without light, heat and water," the mayor concluded.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits and fires.
- By morning, it became known that one person had died and four were wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded and damage to houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.
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