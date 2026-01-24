Most difficult situation is in Troieshchyna, where 600 houses are without heat, water and electricity, - Klitschko

Utility and energy companies are restoring services after a massive night-time attack on Kyiv's critical infrastructure.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where is the situation most difficult right now?

According to him, the most difficult situation is currently in Troieshchyna, where there are problems with heat, water and electricity supplies. There are about 600 houses without any services, and additional heating points are being set up (in addition to the 145 that were created in the Desnianskyi district earlier).

"In particular, these are support points where people can stay both during the day and at night. Such points are being set up, in particular, in some schools, additionally equipping them with mobile boiler rooms and overnight accommodation facilities (sleeping mats, food). These points are currently being set up primarily in schools No. 263, No. 264, No. 306, No. 275, and No. 293. Mobile boiler rooms have already been sent there for quick connection," Klitschko said.

Additional tents for heating will also be deployed by the State Emergency Service.

"City services are doing everything possible to overcome the crisis caused by enemy attacks, which are trying to leave the capital without light, heat and water," the mayor concluded.

Read more: Dutch Foreign Minister Van Veen on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine: More air defence and energy support

What preceded this?