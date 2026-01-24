Dutch Foreign Minister van Weel on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine: More air defence and energy support
Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel called for strengthening Ukraine's air defense after another massive attack by Russia.
He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
Russia intensifies terror
"While peace talks continue in the UAE, Russia is only intensifying its terror. Massive shelling of Kyiv and Kharkiv with drones and missiles has left 1.2 million Ukrainians without electricity and heating," he wrote.
More air defense
The minister also called for strengthening Ukraine's air defense: "More air defense and energy support now. More pressure on Moscow to end the war immediately."
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits and fires.
- By morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.
- In addition, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shahids": 11 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.
- The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded and damage to houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.
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