Dutch Foreign Minister van Weel on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine: More air defence and energy support

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel called for strengthening Ukraine's air defense after another massive attack by Russia.

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Russia intensifies terror

"While peace talks continue in the UAE, Russia is only intensifying its terror. Massive shelling of Kyiv and Kharkiv with drones and missiles has left 1.2 million Ukrainians without electricity and heating," he wrote.

More air defense

The minister also called for strengthening Ukraine's air defense: "More air defense and energy support now. More pressure on Moscow to end the war immediately."

See more: Zelenskyy called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence after massive attack by Russia: We are counting on response and assistance of all our partners. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What preceded it?