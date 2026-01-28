Emergency power outages introduced in certain regions, - Ukrenergo

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power cuts have been introduced in some regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrenergo.

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Schedules are not valid

As noted, the previously published power outage schedules in regions where emergency blackouts are in effect are currently not in force. Energy companies are working to restore stable power supply as quickly as possible.

Read more: Bad weather damages power grids in Mykolaiv region: emergency outages reported across region

What are the forecasts?

Emergency power cuts will be canceled once the situation in the power grid has stabilized.

"The situation in the power grid may change. Follow the announcements on the pages of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in your region," the statement said.

The specific areas where emergency power cuts are currently in effect are not specified.

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