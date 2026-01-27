Bad weather damages power grids in Mykolaiv region: emergency outages reported across region

In the Mykolaiv region, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of communities due to severe weather conditions.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a January 27 notice by JSC Mykolaivoblenergo.

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Power engineers note that the disruptions were caused by icing on power lines and equipment. Ice buildup increases the load on the grids and the risk of accidents.

Read more: Energy Ministry: new power outages in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions following Russian attacks, major electricity deficit in capital region

Icing poses a threat to power grids

The company explains that even a thin layer of ice can lead to serious damage. The greatest dangers are line breaks and short circuits.

"The thicker the ice layer, the higher the risks of accidents and damage to overhead lines," JSC Mykolaivoblenergo said.

Iced wires become heavier and can damage large sections of the power grid.

Over the past day, dozens of requests from customers regarding power outages were received.

Read more: Significant electricity shortage in capital region, emergency power cuts in effect. New power outages in four regions, - Ministry of Energy

Bad weather complicates power restoration

Additional repair crews have been dispatched to certain areas to deal with the aftermath of the bad weather. Work is complicated by icy conditions on roads and in open areas.

Forecasters predict wet snow, rain, and strong winds in the coming days. Power engineers urge citizens not to approach wires, especially when they are swaying.

If damage is detected, residents are asked to contact the JSC Mykolaivoblenergo call center at the following numbers:

067 690 40 09

093 170 30 79

099 253 06 61

Earlier, we reported that due to icy conditions, schools and kindergartens in Odesa region will operate online.

Read more: Kyiv region returns to stabilisation outages, - DTEK