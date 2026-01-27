Bad weather damages power grids in Mykolaiv region: emergency outages reported across region
In the Mykolaiv region, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of communities due to severe weather conditions.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a January 27 notice by JSC Mykolaivoblenergo.
Power engineers note that the disruptions were caused by icing on power lines and equipment. Ice buildup increases the load on the grids and the risk of accidents.
Icing poses a threat to power grids
The company explains that even a thin layer of ice can lead to serious damage. The greatest dangers are line breaks and short circuits.
"The thicker the ice layer, the higher the risks of accidents and damage to overhead lines," JSC Mykolaivoblenergo said.
Iced wires become heavier and can damage large sections of the power grid.
Over the past day, dozens of requests from customers regarding power outages were received.
Bad weather complicates power restoration
Additional repair crews have been dispatched to certain areas to deal with the aftermath of the bad weather. Work is complicated by icy conditions on roads and in open areas.
Forecasters predict wet snow, rain, and strong winds in the coming days. Power engineers urge citizens not to approach wires, especially when they are swaying.
If damage is detected, residents are asked to contact the JSC Mykolaivoblenergo call center at the following numbers:
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067 690 40 09
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093 170 30 79
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099 253 06 61
Earlier, we reported that due to icy conditions, schools and kindergartens in Odesa region will operate online.
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