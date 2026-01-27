Significant electricity shortage in capital region, emergency power cuts in effect. New power outages in four regions, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of another series of night-time attacks by the enemy on energy infrastructure, consumers in the Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions are without power. Emergency repair work is continuing in all regions where the security situation allows.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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The situation in the capital region

As noted, there is still a significant electricity shortage in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The situation is tense, and emergency power cuts are being implemented. A return to the predicted hourly power cut schedules will occur after the power system stabilises.

Read more: As result of night attack, there is power outage in Kyiv and six regions, with most difficult situation in capital region, - Ministry of Energy

Hourly power cuts

Hourly power cuts are in effect across the country for all categories of consumers, as well as power restrictions for industry and business. In several regions, emergency power cuts are also being implemented. The main reason for the forced restrictions is the damage caused by shelling of power plants and substations in the electricity transmission and distribution system.

"Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for long periods, where the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities," the Ministry of Energy emphasises.

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, more than 500 settlements in the Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions remain without electricity. Repair crews from regional power companies are working around the clock.

Read more: Emergency outages imposed in parts of Kyiv region’s Brovary and Boryspil districts, DTEK says

Due to the massive attacks by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's energy sector is operating in emergency mode to ensure maximum coordination of all services.