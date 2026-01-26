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Emergency outages imposed in parts of Kyiv region’s Brovary and Boryspil districts, DTEK says

Emergency power outages imposed in parts of Kyiv region – DTEK

On Monday evening, January 26, emergency power outages were implemented in parts of the Brovary and Boryspil districts.

This was stated in a DTEK statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Emergency outages implemented

"Kyiv region: emergency outages have been implemented in parts of the Brovary and Boryspil districts on the instruction of Ukrenergo," the statement said.

Schedules not in effect

DTEK added that outage schedules do not apply during emergency outages.

  • Earlier, on January 26, it was reported that power engineers were restoring stabilization outages across the entire Kyiv region.

Read more: Kyiv region returns to stabilisation outages, - DTEK

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electric power (612) DTEK (156) energy outages (366) Boryspilskyy district (47) Brovarskyy district (46)
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