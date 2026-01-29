There are power outages in three regions due to enemy shelling, and in seven more due to weather conditions, - Ministry of Energy

Due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

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Power outages due to shelling

As a result of another round of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power. Emergency repair work is continuing wherever the security situation allows.

There is still a power shortage in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The distribution system operator in the capital is using temporary schedules based on the available power capacity. A return to stable, predictable hourly power cut schedules will take place once the power system has stabilised.

Read more: Ukraine faces three tough weeks due to cold snap and Russian attacks on energy sector, - Reuters

Power cut schedules

It is noted that hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power restrictions for industry and business. In several regions, emergency power outages are also being implemented.

"These decisions are necessary to preserve the integrity of the power system. The main reason for the current forced outages is the consequences of night-time shelling of Ukrainian power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution systems," the Ministry of Energy emphasises.

Read more: Energy Ministry: new power outages in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions following Russian attacks, major electricity deficit in capital region

Where is the situation most difficult?

The situation remains the most difficult in the frontline and border regions, where the restoration of power supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

Power outages due to bad weather

It is reported that due to adverse weather conditions, more than 500 settlements in the Odesa, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions remain without electricity. Repair crews from the regional power companies are working around the clock to restore damaged lines.

Read more: As result of overnight strikes, power outages reported in three regions – Ukrenergo

"Due to constant attacks by the russian federation, Ukraine's energy sector is operating in emergency mode to ensure maximum coordination of all services," the ministry added.