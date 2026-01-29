Ukraine faces three tough weeks due to cold snap and Russian attacks on energy sector, - Reuters

Frosts down to -20°C and massive attacks by the Russian Federation on the energy sector could cause large-scale power and heating outages, but energy companies are hoping for relief in three weeks.

However, the next three weeks will be particularly difficult for Ukrainians, writes Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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"The bad news is that there will indeed be frosts, and it will be difficult. The good news is that we need to hold out for three weeks, and then it will get easier," Andrii Herus, the head of the parliament's energy committee, stated.

The situation may improve thanks to the predicted warming and growth in solar energy production due to longer daylight hours.

Despite peace talks, Russia has intensified its attacks on energy infrastructure outside the front line. Two missile and drone strikes on Kyiv in January left around one million people without electricity and 6,000 apartment buildings without heating.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,237,400 people (+830 per day), 11,613 tanks, 36,733 artillery systems, 23,965 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS