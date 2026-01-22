As result of overnight strikes, power outages reported in three regions – Ukrenergo

A difficult situation persists in Ukraine’s power system due to the consequences of Russian strikes and adverse weather conditions. Emergency power outages are being applied in most regions, while previously published hourly outage schedules are temporarily not in effect.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by NPC Ukrenergo on Facebook.

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CONSEQUENCES OF STRIKES

During the night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of the morning, customers remain without power in the Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Emergency repair and restoration works are ongoing wherever the security situation currently allows. Power engineers are doing everything possible to return damaged equipment to operation as quickly as possible.

Read more: "Quite strict" emergency restrictions introduced in some regions, Ukrenergo says

Emergency power outages

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by Russian strikes, emergency power outages are currently being applied in most regions.

Previously published hourly outage schedules by regional power distribution companies are not in effect. Emergency power outages will be lifted immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

Read more: Due to new attack by Russian Federation, power outages have been reported in five regions, - Ukrenergo

Power limitation schedules for industry are also being applied today in all regions of Ukraine.

CONSEQUENCES OF ADVERSE WEATHER

Due to severe weather conditions, as of the morning, 11 settlements in the Poltava region were fully or partially without power. Repair crews of the regional power distribution company are already working to restore lines damaged by the weather.