Due to new attack by Russian Federation, power outages have been reported in five regions, - Ukrenergo

As of the morning of 19 January, consumers in the Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left without electricity as a result of Russian strikes.

This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo," according to Censor.NET.

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According to the company, over the past day, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of several regions, resulting in power outage in five regions. Emergency repair work is continuing wherever the security situation allows.

Due to the difficult state of the power system caused by previous shelling, emergency power cuts are being implemented in some regions. In other regions, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly schedules for the population are in effect.

Read more: Russia is trying to damage Ukrainian nuclear power plants, - Zelenskyy

"Ukrenergo" also noted that as of 9:30 a.m., electricity consumption was 1.6% higher than on the previous working day due to lower temperatures in some regions.

The company called on Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly and, if possible, to shift energy-intensive processes to night-time hours, after 11 p.m.

Read more: Situation in energy system has changed, power cuts may last more than 16 hours, - YASNO