Kharkiv region energy supply situation: we are preparing requests to partners for energy equipment supplies – Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on the situation with energy supply in the Kharkiv region.

Shmyhal said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Situation in the region

It is noted that reports were heard from Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrenergo head Vitalii Zaichenko, and energy workers.

"Kharkiv region suffers daily from Russian shelling. The other day, the enemy struck an energy facility. Repair crews are working around the clock to restore electricity and heat as soon as possible," the minister said.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced in certain regions, - Ukrenergo

In addition, the meeting discussed the region’s needs for equipment required for rapid repairs.

Requests to partners are being prepared

"A separate topic is continuing work on installing cogeneration, where Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region have successful experience. It is important to continue and increase the pace to provide people with heat," Shmyhal noted.

He stressed that everything energy workers need will be provided from the Energy Ministry’s hubs.

Read more: Russian forces strike energy facility in Chernihiv region: power outages reported

"I issued relevant instructions. We are also preparing requests to other countries regarding the supply of energy equipment. We work on this with our partners every day," the minister added.