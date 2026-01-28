Russian forces strike energy facility in Chernihiv region: power outages reported

Russian occupiers attacked an energy facility in the Chernihiv region with drones, resulting in power outages in a number of settlements.

This was announced on air by Andrii Podorvan, advisor to the head of the Chernihiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"Today, at around 5 a.m., a 'Gerans' struck an energy facility in the Semenivska community. There is a fire at the site of the strike. A number of settlements are currently without power," he said.

According to Podorvan, 'geran' drones also attacked one of the enterprises in the Bakhmatska community during the night. A tank and some other equipment were damaged.

Yesterday afternoon, an FPV drone of the Russian Federation damaged a house in Semenivka. There was also a drop from an enemy UAV in one of the villages of the Semenivska community, which caused a fire in the house.

Read more: Four dead and five wounded in Donetsk region in one day: occupiers shelled three districts. PHOTO

What preceded?

As a result of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power. Emergency repair work is continuing where the security situation allows.

See more: In Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 3 more were wounded as result of Russian aggression. PHOTOS