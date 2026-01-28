Four dead and five wounded in Donetsk region in one day: occupiers shelled three districts

Throughout the day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 28 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

One person was wounded in Dobropillia. Five houses were damaged in the Zapovidne district of Shakhovka, four in Zoloty Kolodiaz, and two in Toretsk.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Orekhovatka, Mykolaiv district. In Sloviansk, three people were killed, and two wounded. 21 private houses, two high-rise buildings, an enterprise, two pieces of equipment, and a car were damaged. Two objects were damaged in Novodonetsk. One person was injured in Druzhkivka and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. One person was killed, and an administrative building was damaged in Kostyantynivka.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Svyato-Pokrovskyi, Siverska district.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 48 times during the day. 266 people, including 17 children, were evacuated from the front line.

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