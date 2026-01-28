In Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 3 more were wounded as result of Russian aggression

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kherson region, causing injuries and deaths.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Settlements attacked

Over the past day, Antonivka, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Nezlamne, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Ivanivka, Mykilsk, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Mylove, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Borozenske, Nova Kamianka, Nova Kuban, Charivne, Novoraysk, Kostyrka, Ukrainka, Stepne, Chervonyi Maiak, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Ukrainka, Burhunka, Lvove, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaging a high-rise building and 10 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, a gas pipeline, buses, and a private car.

One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Yesterday, eight people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.



















Read: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,236,570 people (+690 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,713 artillery systems, 23,958 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC