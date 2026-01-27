PACE confirms that elections cannot be held during martial law, - resolution

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe confirmed that holding elections under martial law is contrary to international democratic standards and called on member states to continue supporting Ukraine in order to organize safe and inclusive elections after the end of the war.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to Ukrinform, this is stated in the resolution "Elections in times of crisis", which was supported by 100 delegates (6 abstained) at the PACE session in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

"The Assembly reaffirms that, in accordance with international democratic standards, elections cannot be held under martial law," the text states, with the authors referring to previous PACE resolutions.

Among the most serious challenges to rights, freedoms, and the work of democratic institutions, PACE highlights Russia's full-scale war.

"Crises and the response that the state must provide can have profound consequences for rights and freedoms, as well as for the functioning of democratic institutions. The COVID-19 pandemic, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and, most seriously, the large-scale aggressive war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, are all putting significant pressure on Council of Europe member states, requiring exceptional measures to support democratic processes," the document explains.

Read more: Ukraine to review legislation for first post-war elections, says CEC head Didenko

Legislation must be updated in line with challenges

The Assembly notes that electoral processes are increasingly taking place in a "context of constant risk and vulnerability" due to polarization, disinformation, foreign interference, cyberattacks, and the aftermath of conflicts. In this regard, PACE calls on member states to update their electoral legislation, ensure transparency in decisions on possible election postponements, strengthen cyber defenses, and develop strategies to counter disinformation.

PACE also insists on an urgent review of approaches to national security and election protection against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine and hybrid threats against Council of Europe member states.

Support for affected countries

At the same time, the Assembly calls for support for countries affected by protracted conflicts or emergencies, with "particular attention to Ukraine," to ensure "safe, inclusive, and credible elections, in line with European and international standards, as soon as conditions allow."

Upcoming elections in Ukraine