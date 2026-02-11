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President’s Office not against holding elections, but security needed – media
Commenting on a Financial Times report about a US demand to hold elections by May 15, the Office of the President said it has no objections, but security is needed.
As Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform, a source in the President’s Office said this.
Details
"If Russians are killing every day, how can elections be announced or seriously considered in the coming weeks? Nobody is against elections, but there has to be security," the source said.
The President’s Office also noted that overnight alone, Russians killed three children in the Kharkiv region who were not yet two years old.
Background
Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy would announce a referendum and elections on February 24, which are to be held by May 15.
Future elections in Ukraine
- We recall that after relevant signals from partners, there has been talk in Ukraine about the possibility of holding elections in the country during the war.
- In particular, earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukraine should hold elections. In turn, Zelenskyy said he was ready for this.
- A working group is being formed in the Verkhovna Rada on the issue of holding presidential elections under martial law
- On December 23, for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Central Election Commission (CEC) resumed the operation of the "State Register of Voters."
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