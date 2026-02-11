Commenting on a Financial Times report about a US demand to hold elections by May 15, the Office of the President said it has no objections, but security is needed.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform, a source in the President’s Office said this.

Read more: Zelenskyy would lose election to parties of Zaluzhnyi, Poroshenko and Budanov – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Details

"If Russians are killing every day, how can elections be announced or seriously considered in the coming weeks? Nobody is against elections, but there has to be security," the source said.

The President’s Office also noted that overnight alone, Russians killed three children in the Kharkiv region who were not yet two years old.

Read more: On 24 February, Zelenskyy will announce referendum and elections to be held before 15 May, - FT

Background

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy would announce a referendum and elections on February 24, which are to be held by May 15.

Future elections in Ukraine

Read more: No elections or referendum in May, no preparations underway – Honcharenko