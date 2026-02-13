A new round of negotiations between the three countries may take place as early as next week. The dates and location will be announced later.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the press secretary of the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov.

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"There is an agreement that it will indeed take place next week. We will let you know the location and exact dates," Peskov told reporters.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.

Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.

Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.

On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.

Read more: Zelenskyy on peace deal with Russia: Ukraine will not lose war and is ready to keep fighting