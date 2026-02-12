Zelenskyy on peace deal with Russia: Ukraine will not lose war and is ready to keep fighting

Photo: Christopher Occhicone / The Atlantic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would rather make no deal at all than force the Ukrainian people to agree to "any bad" one with Russia.

The head of state said this in an interview with The Atlantic, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

About Trump

Zelenskyy addressed US President Donald Trump in terms the American leader would understand: if Trump wants to cement his legacy as a peacemaker and boost his chances of winning the midterm elections, he should seize this moment to end the war in Ukraine.

"I think there is no bigger victory for Trump than ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. For his legacy, that is number one," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s stance on talks: Russia’s response is just another "Oreshnik" manipulations

About a peace deal

As the outlet writes, some members of Zelenskyy’s inner circle are increasingly worried that the window for an agreement is closing and that Ukraine will suffer from years of fighting if an end to the war cannot be negotiated this spring.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is in a hurry to end the war, but will not do so on humiliating terms. He said he would rather make no deal with Russia than force Ukrainians to accept a bad one.

"Ukraine will not lose," the president said, adding that even after four years of intense war, the country is ready to keep fighting if that is necessary to secure a dignified and lasting peace.

Read more: Rutte on security guarantees for Ukraine: There must be no repeat of Budapest and Minsk