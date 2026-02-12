Zelenskyy on Russia’s stance on talks: Russia’s response is just another "Oreshnik" manipulations

Ukraine has not received firm enough answers from Russia on new talks next week in the United States, but there have been fresh Russian manipulations involving the "Oreshnik" missile system.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address on February 12, Censor.NET reports.

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Talks

"Ukraine is ready for a meeting. Unfortunately, for now, we still do not have firm enough answers from Russia on what has been proposed for next week, and so far, we are only hearing further manipulations with the Oreshnik. This is definitely not about peace," Zelenskyy stressed.

He also recalled that recovery efforts are currently underway in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and the region, as well as in some other parts of the country, following Russia’s strike.

Read more: Air alert due to threat of "Oreshnik" was declared throughout Ukraine (updated)

Boosting air defense

The head of state stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

"The task for the defense minister — he is now with Europeans and our other partners at the Ramstein meeting — is to speed up packages for our air defense. This is a key task now not only for Ukraine but for everyone in Europe. Russians must not get used to the idea that their missiles and ‘Shaheds’ help them in any way. They only make everything harder and undermine diplomatic opportunities, which, frankly, are already scarce. That is why support for Ukraine is needed. Sufficient pressure on Russia is needed. The war must end with guaranteed security and certainly without any rewards for the aggressor for this war. These are the prerequisites so that Europe is not simply swept away by other Russian strikes — new aggressions, the same kind of massive attacks against other European states as we are now repelling in Ukraine," the president added.

See more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 219 drones and 25 missiles: There must be more protection of life from these strikes, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO