Air alert due to threat of "Oreshnik" was declared throughout Ukraine
Russia has likely launched a medium-range ballistic missile at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"A medium-range ballistic missile has likely been launched!" the statement said.
Monitors wrote about the threat of launching "Oreshnik" across Ukraine.
Updates
As of 12:47 p.m., the all-clear was given.
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