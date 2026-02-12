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Air alert due to threat of "Oreshnik" was declared throughout Ukraine

Oreshnik attack: Air Force warns citizens

Russia has likely launched a medium-range ballistic missile at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"A medium-range ballistic missile has likely been launched!" the statement said.

Monitors wrote about the threat of launching "Oreshnik" across Ukraine.

Updates

As of 12:47 p.m., the all-clear was given.

Read: Satellite images show probable vehicles belonging to the Oreshnik complex in Belarus. PHOTOS

Атака Орєшніка: Повітряні сили попередили громадян

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shoot out (17298) Air forces (1996) Oreshnik missile (32)
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