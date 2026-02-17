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There will be no news after first day of talks in Geneva, - Peskov
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no statements should be expected following the first day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva, as the talks will continue on February 18.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Liberty.
"I don't think we should expect any news today because, as you know, the work is scheduled to continue tomorrow," Russian state media quoted Peskov as saying.
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the negotiations are being held behind closed doors.
What is known?
The day before, Peskov said that the negotiations in Geneva would discuss, among other things, the issue of territories.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.
- On February 17-18, a new round of negotiations will take place in Geneva with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
- The Russian Federation has announced that the Russian delegation at the next round of talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia on February 17-18 in Geneva, Switzerland, will be headed by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
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