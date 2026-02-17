There will be no news after first day of talks in Geneva, - Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no statements should be expected following the first day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva, as the talks will continue on February 18.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Liberty.

"I don't think we should expect any news today because, as you know, the work is scheduled to continue tomorrow," Russian state media quoted Peskov as saying.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the negotiations are being held behind closed doors.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation arrives in Geneva for new round of trilateral talks – Umerov

What is known?

The day before, Peskov said that the negotiations in Geneva would discuss, among other things, the issue of territories.