Ukrainian delegation arrives in Geneva for new round of trilateral talks – Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Geneva to take part in another round of negotiations in a trilateral format. The parties plan to discuss security and humanitarian issues.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

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What will be discussed

"Tomorrow we begin another round of negotiations in a trilateral format. The agenda has been agreed, and the team is ready to work," he wrote.

Read more: Only US can force Ukraine and Russia to negotiate end to war, - Rubio

Expectations

"We expect constructive work and substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues – in order to move towards a dignified and sustainable peace," Umerov said.

Background

On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On 4 and 5 February, further trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace negotiations.

On 17–18 February, a new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States will take place in Geneva. Medinsky will once again represent Russia.

Read more: Negotiations in Geneva will discuss, in particular, issue of territories, - Peskov