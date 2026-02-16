Negotiations in Geneva will discuss, in particular, issue of territories, - Peskov

Russian dictator's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Geneva talks will include discussions on territorial issues.

He made this statement in comments to Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to him, the meeting will discuss a "broader range of issues" than in Abu Dhabi.

"In particular, the main issues - the main issues concerning territories and everything else - are related to our demands," Peskov said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on change of head of Russian delegation: I think Russians want to postpone decision

What preceded this?

Read more: Negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine are being prepared for next week, - Peskov