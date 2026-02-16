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Negotiations in Geneva will discuss, in particular, issue of territories, - Peskov
Russian dictator's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Geneva talks will include discussions on territorial issues.
He made this statement in comments to Russian media, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to him, the meeting will discuss a "broader range of issues" than in Abu Dhabi.
"In particular, the main issues - the main issues concerning territories and everything else - are related to our demands," Peskov said.
What preceded this?
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17-18 February, a new round of talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the US will take place in Geneva.
- The Russian Federation has announced that the Russian delegation at the next round of negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and Russia on 17-18 February in Geneva, Switzerland, will be led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
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