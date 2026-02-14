Zelenskyy on change of head of Russian delegation: I think Russians want to postpone decision
By changing the head of its delegation to the talks in Geneva, Russia is likely seeking to delay a decision.
This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists in Munich, according to Censor.NET.
Russia wants to postpone decision-making
"The surprise is that the Russians have changed the leader of their group. I think they want to postpone the decision. But perhaps I am being a little pessimistic about this," Zelenskyy said.
US participation
According to him, Ukraine is counting on the US to "continue and not allow the Russians to postpone or start negotiations from scratch because the group has changed."
"I think it would be a big mistake. I also hope that Americans will not allow Russians to play with them in this way," the head of state said.
What preceded it?
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.
- On February 17-18, a new round of negotiations will take place in Geneva with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
- The Russian Federation has announced that the Russian delegation at the next round of talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia on February 17-18 in Geneva, Switzerland, will be headed by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
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