Zelenskyy on change of head of Russian delegation: I think Russians want to postpone decision

By changing the head of its delegation to the talks in Geneva, Russia is likely seeking to delay a decision.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists in Munich, according to Censor.NET.

Russia wants to postpone decision-making

"The surprise is that the Russians have changed the leader of their group. I think they want to postpone the decision. But perhaps I am being a little pessimistic about this," Zelenskyy said.

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US participation

According to him, Ukraine is counting on the US to "continue and not allow the Russians to postpone or start negotiations from scratch because the group has changed."

"I think it would be a big mistake. I also hope that Americans will not allow Russians to play with them in this way," the head of state said.

What preceded it?