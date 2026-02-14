US offers security guarantees for 15 years, Ukraine wants 20-50, - Zelenskyy

The United States has offered Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years, but Ukraine wants to extend the term to 20+ or 30-50 years.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists in Munich.

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Ukraine wants longer security guarantees

"We met with senators today and said that we really want to extend the security guarantees in terms of years so that they are more effective for investors. We just had a meeting with investors and businesses, and they need guarantees that are longer than 5-10 years, etc.," Zelenskyy said.

Not 15, but more than 20, 50

"Today we have an offer from the American side for 15 years, we want to have 20 years plus - 30, 50, what the administration and Congress will agree to - we'll see," he added.

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