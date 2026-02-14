Longer war lasts, more resources Russia has, - Zelenskyy

The protracted war allows Russia to accumulate additional resources, so international support for Ukraine must remain stable and resolute.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

The consequences of a protracted war

According to the head of state, the longer the war lasts, the more resources the aggressor receives, and the consequences become increasingly dangerous. This refers not only to the growth of military capabilities, but also to the evolution of weapons, the nature of the war itself, and the actions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Putin is not interested in achieving peace, - von der Leyen

Appeal to world leaders

Zelenskyy emphasized that the world must realize the scale of the challenges. He called on international partners to consider whether they are ready not only to oppose the war, but also Russia's constant attempts to present its aggression as "defending its own interests."

The president emphasized that Ukraine defends its position on the international stage every day and does everything possible to achieve a just peace. According to him, the state is in constant contact with US representatives to ensure that the next negotiations are productive.