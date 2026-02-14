Putin is not interested in achieving peace, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of not succumbing to Russian propaganda and assessing the situation through the prism of the Kremlin's real strategic and military goals.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, von der Leyen made this statement during her speech at the Munich Conference.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to her, Putin's plans have suffered a serious defeat: instead of Russification, Ukraine has chosen the European path of development; instead of weakening NATO, the Alliance has expanded with the accession of Sweden and Finland; instead of a quick occupation, the war has been going on for four years.

Von der Leyen stressed that this is a matter of endurance, and the international community must continue to put pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table. In her opinion, Putin is avoiding dialogue and showing no willingness to make peace, while the Russian economy is already under serious pressure.

What preceded this?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said that a peace agreement favourable to the Kremlin could lead to the war spreading across the continent and called on Europe to prepare for various scenarios.

Read more: China could stop war in Ukraine with one phone call, - Whitaker