China could stop war in Ukraine with one phone call, - Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that China provides crucial support to Russian aggression and could stop the war with a single phone call.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports

"China could call Vladimir Putin and end this war tomorrow, as well as stop selling dual-use technologies," the ambassador said.

He emphasised that Beijing could stop purchasing Russian oil and gas.

"You know, this war is entirely possible because of China," Whitaker added.

See more: China to provide Ukraine with package of humanitarian energy aid – Sybiha. PHOTOS

Relations between China and Russia

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, relations between China and Russia deepened significantly but remained pragmatic and unequal.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have repeatedly demonstrated a "strategic partnership without limits" (a phrase coined in February 2022).

China has not officially condemned the invasion and has abstained from voting on United Nations resolutions against Russia.

Beijing is promoting its own "peace initiatives," but they do not include direct condemnation of Moscow or demands for a complete withdrawal of troops.

After Western sanctions, Russia has become even more dependent on China.

Trade between the countries has reached record levels (over $200 billion in 2023–2024).

China buys Russian oil and gas at a discount.

Payments in yuan instead of dollars are actively developing.

Imports of Chinese cars, electronics and industrial equipment to Russia are growing.

In fact, China has become Russia's main economic "window" after the departure of many Western companies.

China does not officially supply lethal weapons (according to public statements). At the same time, deliveries of dual-use goods (microchips, equipment, components for drones) have been recorded. There is increased coordination in military exercises and a demonstration of strategic closeness.

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