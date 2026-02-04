Trump shared details of conversation with Xi Jinping: they also talked about Russia’s war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that during today's telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he discussed, among other things, the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The US leader announced this on the social network Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the leaders' conversation

"I just had a great phone call with China's leader Xi. It was a long and thorough conversation covering many important topics, including trade, military issues, my trip to China in April (which I am very much looking forward to), Taiwan, the war between Russia and Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, China's purchase of oil and gas from the United States, China's consideration of purchasing additional agricultural products, including increasing soybean purchases to 20 million tons for the current season (they committed to 25 million tons for the next season), the supply of aircraft engines, and numerous other topics. Everything is very positive," Trump wrote.

The American leader added that relations with China and his personal relationship with President Xi are "extremely good, and we both understand how important it is to keep them that way."

"I believe that over the next three years of my presidency, many positive results will be achieved in relation to President Xi and the PRC," Trump added.

Read more: China helped Russia triple its production of "Iskander" missiles

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