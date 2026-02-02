China helped Russia triple its production of "Iskander" missiles

Russia has significantly increased its production of ballistic missiles for "Iskander-M" complexes thanks to imports from China.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the CSIS analytical centre on Russian-Chinese cooperation.

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Analysts note that China has become a key supplier of critical components for the Russian military-industrial complex. These include chemicals, equipment, and dual-use goods. This has allowed Russia to significantly increase the pace of missile weapons production.

Read more: China has influence over Russia and can help end war in Ukraine, - Finnish Prime Minister Orpo

Trade between Russia and China as the basis for military growth

According to CSIS, trade turnover between Russia and China reached $250 billion in 2024. For comparison, in 2022, this figure was $190 billion.

China's share in Russia's foreign trade grew to 33.8 per cent. In 2014, it was only 11.3 per cent.

Analysts separately highlight the supply of ammonium perchlorate from China. In 2024, China accounted for 70 per cent of imports of this substance to Russia.

Ammonium perchlorate is a key component of solid rocket fuel.

China has also become the main buyer of Russian oil. In 2024, 75 per cent of oil imported into China came from Russia. In 2022, this figure was estimated at 60–65 per cent.

Read more: China is ready to deepen cooperation with Russia, - Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Production of "Iskander" missiles has tripled

CSIS has recorded a significant increase in the supply of dual-use goods to Russia. These include machine tools, microprocessors and other industrial equipment.

The report states: "Russia lacks the capacity to produce all the necessary dual-use goods".

In addition to chemical components, Russia received drone bodies from China. Lithium batteries and fibre optic cables were also supplied.

These materials are used for fibre optic-controlled UAVs.

Defense Express analysts compared data for 2023 and 2025. They concluded that production of 9M723 missiles would increase threefold.

These missiles are used in the "Iskander" operational-tactical complex.

According to the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, Russia had a stockpile of about 200 such missiles in December 2025. Monthly production at that time reached 50 units. At the beginning of 2023, total production amounted to only 36 missiles.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected accusations of supporting Russia. They called them an attempt to shift responsibility for the aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: China seeks to strengthen defence ties with Russia, - Reuters