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China seeks to strengthen defence ties with Russia, - Reuters

China wants to strengthen defence cooperation with Russia

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun informed his Russian counterpart Belousov that Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"China is ready to cooperate with Russia to conscientiously implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen strategic coordination, enrich the content of cooperation, and improve exchange mechanisms," said the Chinese defense minister.

What preceded it?

Read more: China sends military reconnaissance drone into Taiwan airspace for first time

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