China sends military reconnaissance drone into Taiwan airspace for first time

On Saturday morning, January 17, a Chinese military reconnaissance drone entered Taiwan’s airspace for the first time, spending several minutes there near Pratas Island.

Bloomberg reported this, Censor.NET says.

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The drone remained for about four minutes

According to Taiwan’s defense ministry, the Chinese reconnaissance UAV remained in the airspace of Pratas Island for about four minutes. The island is located in the southern part of the Taiwan Strait, about 400 km from Taiwan’s main island.

The drone was flying at an altitude beyond the reach of Taiwan’s air defense systems. After warnings Taiwan transmitted on international radio frequencies, the drone left the area.

Read more: US urges Beijing to exercise restraint amid military exercises near Taiwan

China’s statement

China’s military said on social media that the flight was "a legal and legitimate training exercise."

Taiwan’s defense ministry added that the incident is another example of military pressure from Beijing. Taiwan rejects China’s claims to its territory and, under President Lai Ching-te, is more actively strengthening its defenses to deter a possible attack.

Background

In his New Year`s address, China’s leader Xi Jinping said that reunification of the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait "is inevitable." The U.S. State Department then stressed that Beijing’s military maneuvers and rhetoric around Taiwan "increase tensions."

Read more: Xi Jinping will not attack Taiwan while I am president. He knows consequences, - Trump