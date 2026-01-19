China sends military reconnaissance drone into Taiwan airspace for first time
On Saturday morning, January 17, a Chinese military reconnaissance drone entered Taiwan’s airspace for the first time, spending several minutes there near Pratas Island.
Bloomberg reported this, Censor.NET says.
The drone remained for about four minutes
According to Taiwan’s defense ministry, the Chinese reconnaissance UAV remained in the airspace of Pratas Island for about four minutes. The island is located in the southern part of the Taiwan Strait, about 400 km from Taiwan’s main island.
The drone was flying at an altitude beyond the reach of Taiwan’s air defense systems. After warnings Taiwan transmitted on international radio frequencies, the drone left the area.
China’s statement
China’s military said on social media that the flight was "a legal and legitimate training exercise."
Taiwan’s defense ministry added that the incident is another example of military pressure from Beijing. Taiwan rejects China’s claims to its territory and, under President Lai Ching-te, is more actively strengthening its defenses to deter a possible attack.
Background
- In his New Year`s address, China’s leader Xi Jinping said that reunification of the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait "is inevitable." The U.S. State Department then stressed that Beijing’s military maneuvers and rhetoric around Taiwan "increase tensions."
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