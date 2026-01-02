US urges Beijing to exercise restraint amid military exercises near Taiwan

China has launched large-scale military exercises near Taiwan, heightening regional tensions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Thomas Pigott.

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The US government has expressed concern over Beijing's actions and called for restraint and open dialogue to maintain peace.

Tensions between China and Taiwan

According to Pigott, the US has reaffirmed its commitment to stability in the Taiwan Strait and opposes any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

"We call on Beijing to show restraint, stop military pressure on Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue," Thomas Pigott said.

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Tensions between China and Taiwan have been rising in recent years due to frequent military maneuvers and political rhetoric from Beijing. Previous exercises have already provoked a strong reaction from the international community.

Reaction from Taiwan and China

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has declared his readiness to defend sovereignty and strengthen defense capabilities in response to Chinese aggression.

In turn, China's foreign minister announced plans to "reunify" with Taiwan and warned the US about possible consequences. Beijing also promised a "strong response" to countries that supply Taiwan with weapons.

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump said that he does not believe in China's attack on Taiwan.

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