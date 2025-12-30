China expects agreement that will eliminate "root causes of conflict" in Ukraine, - Wang Yi

China expects a peaceful agreement to eliminate the "root causes of the conflict" in Ukraine.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known?

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The "Ukrainian crisis" has been going on for almost four years, and China has been persistently creating conditions for peace and understanding between all parties," the foreign minister said.

Wang Yi said that China sincerely welcomes all efforts that contribute to its peaceful settlement and is actively cooperating with other parties to achieve a ceasefire and promote dialogue.

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"Today, a window of opportunity for negotiations has opened, and cautious expectations of peace are emerging.

Although the road ahead remains difficult, China is ready to continue to play a constructive role and looks forward to the achievement of a comprehensive, strong and binding peace agreement to address the root causes of the conflict and achieve lasting peace and stability in Europe," he added.

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What preceded it

Read more: Ukraine and Russia have taken step forward, critical moment has come - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on meetings in Istanbul