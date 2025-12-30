China expects agreement that will eliminate "root causes of conflict" in Ukraine, - Wang Yi
China expects a peaceful agreement to eliminate the "root causes of the conflict" in Ukraine.
This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
What is known?
The "Ukrainian crisis" has been going on for almost four years, and China has been persistently creating conditions for peace and understanding between all parties," the foreign minister said.
Wang Yi said that China sincerely welcomes all efforts that contribute to its peaceful settlement and is actively cooperating with other parties to achieve a ceasefire and promote dialogue.
"Today, a window of opportunity for negotiations has opened, and cautious expectations of peace are emerging.
Although the road ahead remains difficult, China is ready to continue to play a constructive role and looks forward to the achievement of a comprehensive, strong and binding peace agreement to address the root causes of the conflict and achieve lasting peace and stability in Europe," he added.
What preceded it
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is currently not showing any willingness to join the peace process and, on the contrary, is increasing its imports of Russian energy resources.
- It was also reported that Ukraine sees no signs that China would benefit from an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war. Beijing and Moscow are stepping up their cooperation.
- Zelenskyy has also noted that China could end Russia's war against Ukraine, but has no desire to do so.
- In response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that he sees no willingness on the part of the PRC to join the peace process, China said that the country supports communication with both Ukraine and Russia.
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