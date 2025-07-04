China cannot allow Russia to lose war, as then US will focus on Beijing - SCMP

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi explained to Kai Kallas that Beijing cannot allow Russia to lose the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the South China Morning Post reports this with reference to sources.

Thus, China fears that in the event of Russia's defeat, the United States will direct all its attention to Beijing. At the same time, Wang Yi denied that China is supporting Russia financially or militarily. According to him, if Beijing did, the war would have been over long ago, the sources said.

The sources said that during the 4-hour meeting, the Chinese diplomat gave Kallas several "history lessons and lectures" and a "lesson in realpolitik." Beijing is convinced that Washington will soon focus on Asia.

Some sources were surprised by the harshness of Wang Yi's message to the Europeans, made 3 weeks before the EU-China summit.

SCMP writes that Wang Yi told his European counterpart that the two-day summit could be shortened. The diplomat hinted that China is unhappy that two Chinese banks may be affected by the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

